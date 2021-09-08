Best Bets To Win 2021 Season Openers, according to NFL Week 1 Survivor Pick Rankings.

Survivor pools are one of the most popular methods to gamble on the NFL, and a slew of new competitions are poised to begin with the resumption of football. At the start of the 2021 season, every team is available, resulting in a broad list of strong alternatives.

The top-10 survival picks for Week 1 are shown below.

49ers of San Francisco (at Detroit Lions)

While San Francisco is a viable Super Bowl candidate, Detroit may be the weakest club in the NFC. Over the last two seasons, the Lions have gone 3-13 at home. The last time Detroit had a winning home record was five years ago.

(Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams)

In back-to-back seasons, the Rams have defeated the Bears by double digits, keeping Chicago to 17 total points. Los Angeles’ offense should improve now that Matthew Stafford has taken over for Jared Goff. With Andy Dalton at quarterback, there may only be a few opportunities to pick against the Bears.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

The Buccaneers are the clear favorite in Week 1 for a reason. Dak Prescott hasn’t started in the NFL in 11 months, and the Cowboys are set to be missing their best offensive tackle. The star-studded attack of Tampa Bay should be able to exploit a weak Dallas defense.

Vikings (Minnesota) (at Cincinnati Bengals)

The Bengals haven’t had a good team in six years. Joe Burrow is likely to struggle in his first game back after a horrific knee injury as a rookie. Minnesota’s defense will be substantially improved in 2021.

Ravens of Baltimore (at Las Vegas Raiders)

In the last 19 years, the Raiders have only had one winning season. In the regular season, Lamar Jackson has a 30-7 record. Both trends are expected to continue in 2021, beginning with a Ravens win in Las Vegas.

Packers of Green Bay (at New Orleans Saints)

When the game was shifted from New Orleans to Jacksonville, the Saints’ chances of pulling off an upset were severely harmed. Green Bay’s quarterback and receiving corps are far superior. The Packers aren’t higher on the list because it could be wiser to save them as a survivor option when they visit the Lions next week.

The Seattle Seahawks are a professional football team based in Seattle (at Indianapolis Colts)

Russell Wilson is a safe survival choice with a career record of 98-45-1. It’s unclear whether Carson Wentz will be able to recover from his disastrous 2020 season. Quenton Nelson, the Colts’ All-Pro guard, is uncertain, while No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton is out.

