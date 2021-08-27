Bernie Sanders is considering an infrastructure campaign to sway Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema voters.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hasn’t ruled out a trip to West Virginia and Arizona, the home states of moderate Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, to persuade their voters to back the $3.5 trillion infrastructure measure.

Many of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises are included in the bill, including universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, paid sick and parental leave, healthcare and childcare funding, tackling climate change, and expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing. The $3.5 trillion price tag has been described by Sanders as “the bare minimum of what we should be spending,” while Manchin and Sinema have expressed concerns that it is too much spending.

Sanders will travel to Iowa and Indiana this weekend to promote Democrats’ spending proposals, two states that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The states of the two senators, however, are the most important. Arizona has become a swing state, while West Virginia is one of the most right-leaning states in the country. Sanders told Politico that if he had the opportunity, he would propose the infrastructure proposal to all 50 states.

Unless the reconciliation bill is passed:

-Seniors will be denied dental, vision, hearing, and home care services.

-Rx prices will skyrocket

-Families who have more than one child will be refused $300 each month.

-Climate change will become more severe.

-Families will be denied access to daycare and affordable homes.

There will be no accord if there is no reconciliation.

The $3.5 trillion price tag of the reconciliation measure, according to Bernie Sanders, is not up for debate. "I've already made a deal. This, in my opinion, is the bare least that we should be spending."

The Democrats will need all 50 senators on board, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Following the success of the bipartisan infrastructure package, which passed by a vote of 69-30, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is determined to approve the reconciliation bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill will be brought up for a vote in the House until both proposals pass the Senate.

Only Manchin and Sinema are standing in the way of Senate Democrats passing the bill.

In July, Sinema told the Arizona Republic, “While I will support the start of this process, I will not support a package that costs $3.5 trillion.”

In July, Sinema told the Arizona Republic, "While I will support the start of this process, I will not support a package that costs $3.5 trillion."

On Aug. 11, Manchin took to Twitter to clarify why he voted for the procedural budget reconciliation process, stating that he feels it is vital to address the country's fiscal policy. Manchin claims to have "severe reservations."