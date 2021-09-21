Ben Simmons reportedly plans to never play for the 76ers again and will not attend training camp.

The Philadelphia 76ers were unable to move Ben Simmons, but it does not rule out the possibility that the 25-year-old will begin the 2021-2022 NBA season with his present team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons intends to retire from the 76ers.

According to Wojnarowski, Simmons’ exit plot involves missing training camp. The NBA’s training camps begin on September 28th, and Philadelphia’s first preseason game is on October 4th. The 76ers open the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20.

Simmons is well aware of the organization’s ability to penalize and suspend him, as well as withhold his compensation. Simmons, on the other hand, looks to be willing to carry out a strategy to force his way onto a new squad. The Sixers have failed to locate a suitable trade partner for him. https://t.co/vxSrBUWjXw

Simmons is said to have not spoken with the 76ers since informing them of his decision in August.

When the 76ers were ousted in the conference playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, it became evident that Simmons’ time with the team was running out. At a seven-game series against the Hawks, Simmons went silent on offense in crucial moments, attempting just three fourth-quarter shots.

Because of Philadelphia’s asking price, a deal including Simmons has not materialized. In exchange for the three-time All-Star, the 76ers have been looking for many first-round draft picks and an impact player.

On October 1, Simmons is owed 25% of his compensation, or $8.25 million. https://t.co/2VCAoWxZ3t

Each of the last two years, Simmons has been named to the All-Defensive First Team. In the 2020-2021 season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

The Eastern Conference’s top seed was awarded to Philadelphia.

Simmons’ contract is up in four years and $147 million. Simmons could be fined by the 76ers if he refuses to report to the team.