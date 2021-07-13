Before the Tokyo Olympics, the United States of America’s basketball schedule for 2021 includes results, upcoming games, and television information.

With only ten days till the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the United States men’s basketball squad appears to be quite beatable. Team USA has gone winless in its first two exhibition matches for the Summer Games, in search of a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Nigeria upset Team USA with a 90-87 victory at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10. The game was one of the greatest upsets in international basketball history, despite the Americans being over 30 points favorites.

Two nights later, Team Australia triumphed over Team USA. The United States was defeated 91-83, sliding to 0-2 in exhibition play.

According to the Washington Post, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said after Monday’s setback, “Everyone expects us to win every game.” “That puts a lot of strain on you. I felt they did a terrific job of not getting down, not blaming anyone, and just playing for a new bunch in difficult circumstances. That will go a long way,” says the author.

It was Team USA’s fourth loss in its last five games. The NBA stars’ losing streak extends back to the 2019 World Cup, where they came in seventh place.

This version of Team USA, which is more talented and boasts several All-NBA players, has much higher expectations. The team is led by Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal. Three members of the roster are currently competing in the NBA Finals and are not with the club.

Before travelling to Tokyo for important games, Team USA has three more chances to gel and warm up in Las Vegas. Team USA will meet Argentina on Tuesday. Argentina won the gold medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics, becoming the first team in three decades to beat the United States to the top spot.

Here’s a look at Team USA’s entire exhibition schedule. NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports mobile app will broadcast each game.

Olympic Exhibition Schedule for Team USA

Nigeria defeats the United States 90-87 on Saturday, July 10.

Monday, July 12: Australia defeats the United States, 91-83.

Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m., USA vs. Argentina. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) (NBC Sports Network)

6 p.m., Friday, July 16: USA vs. Australia. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) (NBC Sports Network)

9 p.m., Sunday, July 18: USA vs. Spain. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) (NBC Sports Network)