Before the premiere of ‘And Just Like That,’ the author of ‘Sex And The City’ teases a new project.

Candace Bushnell’s Off-Broadway musical, “Sex and the City,” ushers in a new phase in her life, just as her renowned characters are set to return to television for a long-awaited revival.

Bushnell, best known for her top-selling “SATC” book series and for being the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, will perform a one-woman show based on her personal experiences.

During her performance in “Is There Still Sex in the City?” the 63-year-old writer touches on a range of issues.

Despite the racy title, Bushnell told “CBS Mornings: Saturday” that the show isn’t all about the personal act.

“It’s not always about sex, just sex in general.” It’s about sexy things, like ambition and the feeling of, ‘Hey, I can still make things happen,'” she explained.

“Are you sensing a possibility?” “I’m getting a sense of the possibilities,” Bushnell remarked. “I believe that’s what it’s all about.” Bushnell’s one-woman act airs prior of the “SATC” revival’s premiere. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will reprise their roles in “And Just Like That.” The first series portrayed four friends, Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha, as they navigated love and their careers in New York City. However, Kim Cattrall will not return to reprise her role for the series.

“Here was a group of women who were all leading unorthodox lives. And there was always this concept that you didn’t have to feel awful if you didn’t follow society’s standards about how your life should be,” Bushnell explained.

“And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Thursday.