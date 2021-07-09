Before Conor McGregor’s fight, the UFC and a cryptocurrency platform reach a $100 million-plus deal.

With a historic and profitable alliance, the UFC is entering the realm of cryptocurrencies. According to rumours, the MMA company and Crypto.com have agreed to a nine-figure branding arrangement.

Crypto.com has been named the UFC’s official fight kit partner. This means that the cryptocurrency platform’s emblem will appear on the clothing of everyone participating in each card, from the combatants to their training staff.

The UFC is selling the rights to the gear that fighters wear inside the cage for the first time. According to CNBC, the transaction is worth $175 million over a ten-year period.

“This is a collaboration between two companies that are the best in their respective fields,” UFC President Dana White stated. “No company has done more to increase the popularity of combat sports than UFC, and we have grown to become one of the world’s largest sports brands. We can assist Crypto.com in reaching a broader global audience through the strength of our brand.”

According to the corporation, over ten million consumers utilize Crypto.com, which enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. It was established in 2016.

The relationship will kick off with the year’s biggest mixed martial arts event. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier’s trilogy fight is set to headline UFC 264 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN, UFC fighters will not be compensated directly by the contract, though they can negotiate individual deals with Crypto.com as paid brand ambassadors.

“This is a watershed moment for cryptocurrency as the fastest growing platform joins forces with the fastest growing sport to help accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency,” said Kris Marszalek, co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. ”This is the start of a long relationship with the UFC, and we are excited about what we are going to build together.”

This is Crypto.com’s second nine-figure sponsorship contract in the last ten days with a professional sports league. According to CNBC, the site just inked a deal worth more than $100 million with Formula 1.