Because of a squabble with a senator, Trump is considering withholding his support for a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Former President Donald Trump has stated that he will back Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy in his reelection attempt if the Republican incumbent does not support Senator Lisa Murkowski.

“Since his time in the Alaska State Senate, Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative. “I was proud to back him in his first race for Governor, and I am proud to back him again,” Trump said on Tuesday.

NEW!

“Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative from his tenure in the Alaska State Senate,” said President Donald J. Trump. I was delighted to support him in his first bid for Governor, and I am proud to do it again. Support stems from his management of the virus… pic.twitter.com/728rO0eFnTA Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/bWoI6ZA0yw Trump stated that Alaska needs Dunleavy “now more than ever” and that he has his “full and utter backing” for the first-term governor. However, Trump claimed his endorsement is conditional on Dunleavy not backing Murkowski, who was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial for inciting a Capitol insurgency.

“If Mike endorses her, as he has the right to do, then my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!” Trump stated his opinion.

Trump has endorsed Murkowski’s primary opponent, Kelly Tshibaka, a former Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration. Trump has also stated that if beating Murkowski meant traveling 5,000 miles from Florida to Alaska.

“Murkowski must leave!” In June, Trump wrote. “Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can — and will — defeat Murkowski. Kelly is a fighter that believes in Alaskan ideals and puts America first. She is 100% MAGA, pro-energy, strong on the border, harsh on crime, and a staunch supporter of our military and veterans.” Murkowski, 64, is in her third term as Alaska’s senator. Murkowski was elected as a write-in candidate in 2010.