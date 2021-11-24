Bears-Lions, Cowboys-Raiders, Bills-Saints NFL Thanksgiving Games 2021: Odds, Special Bets

On the NFL Thanksgiving schedule, there is nonstop football and a variety of options to wager on the games. Special prop bets are offered at several bookmakers in addition to the point spreads and totals for Thursday’s games.

The Chicago Bears’ inaugural Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions is one of the worst matches of the entire 2021 season. The NFC North clash is likely to be a low-scoring, ugly game with Justin Fields out for the Bears and the Lions still looking for their first win of the season.

Detroit or Chicago are the favorites to score the fewest points of any team playing on Thanksgiving. At Bovada, the Lions are the favorites with +225 odds. The Bears have a +450 chance of having the worst offensive day out of the six teams playing.

In the NFL, who will score the fewest points on Thanksgiving Thursday?

#NFLtwitter #gamblingtwitter odds on @BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/qhtSS92ynx

At +325, the New Orleans Saints are in second place. When they face the Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 defense on Thursday night, they will be without Alvin Kamara. Since Trevor Siemian took over as the starting quarterback, the Saints have gone 0-3.

The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders in the late afternoon is expected to be the most exciting. Dallas is 7/4 to be the day’s highest-scoring team, according to BetOnline. Buffalo is in second place at 11/4, with Detroit in sixth place at 10/1.

The over/under for total points scored on Thanksgiving has been set at 139.5 by the sportsbook.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a wager on Dak Prescott and Derek Carr combining for at least 575 passing yards has +150 odds. With 304.1 yards per game, Carr is second in the NFL. Prescott is in seventh place with a 284.1 yard average.

Josh Allen has a +200 chance of completing a 50-yard pass. Ezekiel Elliott has a +250 chance of gaining 100 scrimmage yards and scoring a score.

Thanksgiving victors are expected to be Dallas, Las Vegas, and Chicago. FanDuel is offering a +550 wager on all three teams leading at halftime and at the end of their games.

A Thanksgiving game going into overtime has a +480 chance of happening. The last time a Thanksgiving game went into overtime was in 2012.