Basketball: USA vs. France: How To Watch Live On TV, Time, Odds, and Predictions For The 2021 Gold-Medal Match

The journey to the gold medal game hasn’t been easy, but the US men’s basketball team is just one win away from becoming the final team remaining at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States will have to beat the only team it lost to at this year’s Summer Games in order to capture its fourth consecutive gold.

The gold-medal game will take place in Tokyo on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. local time. That means the competition will begin at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

NBC will broadcast the game live, unlike Team USA’s prior games. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will all offer a live stream.

When the competition is over, viewers may watch a full replay of the gold-medal game on NBCOlympics.com.

A rematch for the #Tokyo2020 Olympic gold medal in the preliminary round!

@FRABasketball against. #USABMNT 7th of August (local), 6th of August (US) 11:30 a.m. JST – 10:30 p.m. ET @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/48uQYW0y9R @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/48uQYW0y9R @peacockTV

France defeated Team USA in their first game of the group stage in Tokyo less than two weeks ago. France won 83-76 when the Americans couldn’t hold on to a seven-point lead in the final four minutes. Evan Fournier of France led all scorers with 28 points.

A similar outcome in the rematch is unlikely, according to the odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook’s betting line, Team USA is a 12.5-point favorite in the gold-medal game. The United States is a -1100 favorite to win outright, while France is a +600 underdog.

Kevin Durant was limited to 10 points in 21 minutes in the first match with France due to foul trouble. Since that setback, Team USA’s finest player has been practically unstoppable.

Over the last three games, Durant has averaged 25 points on 59.6% shooting. With nine rebounds, two steals, and a block in Team USA’s 97-78 semifinal win over Australia, the two-time NBA Finals MVP was outstanding on both ends of the floor. Team USA transformed a 15-point deficit into a 29-point rout with Durant leading the charge.

In an exhibition game earlier this month, Australia defeated Team USA 91-83.

In the semifinals, Devin Booker scored 20 points on ten shots. Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Zach LaVine all scored in double digits in the quarterfinals.

On its road to the gold medal game, France hasn’t lost a game. In Thursday’s semifinal matchup, the squad beat Slovenia 90-89 despite Luka Doncic’s 18-assist triple-double. . Brief News from Washington Newsday.