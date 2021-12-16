‘Attack On Titan’ Will Get Eight Special Episodes Before the Final Season Part 2 Premiere.

The much-anticipated “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 2 will be released in January, but to celebrate the end of the year, fans will be treated to eight special OAD (Original Animation DVD) episodes on Sunday.

According to Funimation, each episode will cover stories that occurred before and between the first three seasons of the “Attack on Titan” anime.

This Sunday, Funimation and Crunchyroll will be streaming all eight episodes with English subtitles.

“During the time Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest were cadets learning how to defeat Titans, elites of the Scout Regiment under Erwin’s command launched the 49th Exterior Scouting Mission,” according to the synopses and key art of the “Attack on Titan” special episodes. Hange has offered to Erwin that they capture a Titan, but Erwin has never been prepared to go through with the proposal owing to the tremendous risk. Miche discovers a Titan about this time. Hange makes a furious sprint to be the first to get on the site, unable to give up on the prospect of catching one…” read the synopsis

“In the year 849, the 104th Cadet Corps Class participates in simulated attack training in Trost District, with Commander Pyxis there to observe. A squad made up of Jean, Armin, and Annie clashes on the front line with a squad made up of Sasha, Conny, and Reiner during training. Commander Pyxis arrives after training to mediate between the two feuding factions. He can’t stand by and watch the situation play out, so he offers Jean and the others a suggestion…” “This time, the 104th Cadet Corps Class is being forced to split into two squads and complete a 30-kilometer round trek across the woods.” Daz in Squad 2 has reported that his omni-directional mobility gear was stolen from a path running alongside a woodland. There’s no information on anyone living in the area, so Reiner and the others have the feeling that a gang of robbers is lurking…” according to the summary.

"How did Levi become the world's most powerful soldier?! This is the first installment of the hit spin-off anime adaption No Regrets, which chronicles Captain Levi and Commander Erwin's first meeting. The Subterranean District It was beneath the safest area, where only a select few were allowed to reside within the shelter of all three walls. It's all that's left of the abandoned plan to move the population underground.