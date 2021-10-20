At NSA Bethesda Base, Walter Reed, the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

A bomb threat near or at Building 10 of the Naval Support Activity Base in Bethesda, Maryland, which also houses the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was partially debunked on Wednesday morning.

Local police loosened lockdown protocols at the complex as of 1:18 p.m. EDT, allowing traffic to flow out again and lifting a shelter in place order from each individual building when K-9 units cleared them, according to an NSA tweet.

The base was also investigated for an active shooter, but officials found no proof that this was the case. The lockdown remains in place, however, due to the bomb threat. According to ABC 7 News, all gates have been closed save for emergency traffic.

A statement over the loudspeakers informed Walter Reed patients and personnel of the lockdown, which was later shared on Twitter.

“Naval Support Activity” is an acronym for “Naval Support Activity.” Shelter in place remains in effect throughout Bethesda. All hospital employees, patients, and visitors are free to move again, but only inside the immediate workstation or area. At this time, you are not able to leave the level or the building “as stated in the message

In addition, the notification noted that “Within the hospital, emergency movement is permitted. All employees should be informed that various security personnel are now conducting sweeps with K-9 units throughout our hospital.” Patients were also informed that all appointments at Walter Reed had been canceled till further notice.

According to the Washington Examiner, this news comes a day after a minor bomb threat shut down First Street and Constitution Avenue NW, as well as First Street and Louisiana NW, near the Department of Labor.