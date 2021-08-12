At Least One Senate Democrat May Oppose Reconciliation Bill, according to Biden Economy.

After voting for an early draft of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation deal on Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., expressed “severe reservations.” The reconciliation measure is part of Vice President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign, which aims to create 2 million jobs per year while also increasing efforts to combat climate change.

The bill passed the Senate 50-49, with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, absent from the vote due to his ailing wife’s illness.

Manchin expressed his reservations about inflation and the magnitude of the package in a statement. He warned that the government should avoid spending “at irresponsible levels.”

“Given the current status of the economy, continuing to spend at levels more appropriate to a Great Depression or Great Recession — not an economy on the verge of overheating – is plain irresponsible,” Manchin said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote on Wednesday that “the hardest work is yet to come.”

In an equally divided Senate, Schumer will need Manchin’s help to pass the package through reconciliation. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has also expressed dissatisfaction with the bill’s cost.

The law would make significant investments in childcare, family leave, and climate change policies. The Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which oversees clean energy development, would receive $198 billion.

Senators from both parties are anticipated to oppose the bill. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, branded it “reckless” and a “tax-free spending spree.”

If the reconciliation bill fails to pass, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has threatened to kill the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure. According to Cortez, there are “more than enough” House members who are willing to vote against the bipartisan bill.

“The House will keep its end of the bargain and refuse to pass the bipartisan plan unless all of these investments are made,” Cortez added, referring to the bill’s priorities.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill would be brought up for a vote in the House unless both have passed the Senate.