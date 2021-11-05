At a concert in New York City, Chris Rock takes a shot at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, referring to him as “the unvaccinated.”

Chris Rock spoke out against the unvaccinated while opening for the rock band the Strokes and other musicians in New York City on Wednesday, specifically targeting Brooklyn Nets point man Kyrie Irving.

“Where have all my anti-vaxxers gone?” According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the comedian and “Madagascar” star questioned the audience, “Where you at?” “You [expletive]dumb Kyrie [expletive],” Rock continued. TMZ has subsequently released a video of Rock’s appearance.

Rock isn’t the only person to speak out against the COVID vaccine.

“Hey people, I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he tweeted in September after testing positive for the virus. Vaccinate yourself.” Irving has made news for refusing to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, and as of October, he is no longer eligible to play for the Nets due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine law.

In an Instagram Live on Oct. 13, Irving said, “This is about my life and what I’m choosing to do.” “And I’m getting grouped into something broader than just a basketball game…No one is taking over this voice.”