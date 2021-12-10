Asta’s New Move Against Lucifero in ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 316 Leaks, Spoilers

As the Black Bulls watch him evolve, Lucifero is regenerating and becoming more lethal. The appearance of Asta, on the other hand, will tip the conflict in favor of the heroes. The latest “Black Clover” Chapter 316 leaks have surfaced, revealing Lucifero’s destiny. The Sword of the Unchosen is said to be the title of the new chapter.

The spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 316 have been revealed by a Reddit member named KamikazeMender, teasing Asta’s brand new technique.

Asta and Liebe prepare to fight Lucifero at the opening of the chapter. They swear to save Captain Yami Sukehiro and keep Lucifero at bay.

In Unison Mode, Asta summons his fourth weapon, Demon Slasher. He also debuts Infinity Slash: Equinox, a new move.

Lucifero’s appearance is stopped and he is cut in half thanks to Asta and Liebe’s valiant efforts. After Lucifero is defeated, Yami and William Vangeance are saved.

Asta did it, according to Nacht Faust and Yami. And he’s outperformed both of his mentors.

This could be one of Asta and Liebe’s most significant triumphs in the Spade Kingdom Arc.

The Ultra Huge Bull assaulted Lucifero in his giant size in the manga’s last chapter. The attack was hailed by the Black Bulls, who were moving the Giant Bull.

Luck was able to pinpoint the exact position of Yami and William’s coffins.

Nacht noticed Lucifero’s current form combining with the Tree of Qliphoth somewhere. He said that if they can save Yami and William, they will be able to stop him.

Meanwhile, Lucifero was raising the gravity and exerting tremendous strain on the Ultimate Giant Bull’s base. The opponent’s magic force was being drained by Henry Legolant, but Lucifero’s power was just growing.

Vanessa was having trouble protecting the cockpit, and Nacht cautioned them that they needed to stop Lucifero before he destroyed everything.

The members of the Resistance force at the castle’s entrance were getting irritated at not being able to combat Lucifero. The advent of Asta brings the narrative to a close.

Fans may read Chapter 316 of “Black Clover” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s digital edition will be released on Sunday.