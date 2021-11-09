As the Tesla founder considers selling his own stock, Kimbal Musk earns over $108 million.

Kimbal Musk makes over $108 million as the Tesla founder considers selling his own stake.

Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, made over $108 million by exercising his Tesla stock options last week, just as Elon was pondering selling a chunk of his own ownership.

According to MarketWatch, Kimbal used his options to buy 25,000 Tesla shares for $74.17 each before selling them in portions for $1,223 to $1,236 each, making a profit of about $108.8 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 5.

Musk’s younger brother, who also serves on Tesla’s board of directors, still owns over 511,000 Tesla shares worth $594 million as of Monday.

Tesla’s stock skyrocketed over the weekend after Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle company.

Elon answered his question by referring to a Democratic proposal in Congress that would tax unrealized earnings on ultra-wealthy assets. He went on to argue that because he made the majority of his money by owning stock in his companies, the tax bill’s ramifications might be very hard on him if it passes.

Elon has been a prominent critic of the Democrats’ planned tax reforms, which would disproportionately affect the country’s wealthiest citizens.

“Eventually, they run out of other people’s money, and then they come for you,” the Tesla co-founder stated in response to the tax proposal at the end of October.

Elon Musk’s 63 million Twitter followers voted 57.9% in favor of him selling 10% of his Tesla stock, but he has yet to follow through on his promise.

By Monday, Tesla’s stock had fallen, albeit it had steadily recovered to $1,174 per share at the time of writing.