As the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan tightens, the US urges Americans to flee the country.

Americans in Afghanistan are being asked to depart the country due to an uptick in bloodshed between Taliban terrorists and Afghan security forces, as well as the withdrawal of US soldiers.

The embassy published a message on Saturday urging Americans to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.

The message added, “The US Embassy recommends US citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using available commercial travel choices.”

“The Embassy’s ability to assist US nationals in Afghanistan is highly limited, even within Kabul, due to security conditions and reduced staffing.”

The British government has also ordered British citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately.

Despite the fact that the US Embassy is willing to use its limited resources to assist Americans fleeing Afghanistan, it advises people not to rely on the government for a flight out.

The State Department instructed embassy employees who could perform their duties outside of Afghanistan to depart in April.

The increase in violence coincides with the Biden administration’s announcement that all American troops will leave Afghanistan by the end of August.

The newest drive to pull Americans out of Afghanistan comes after the Taliban took control of a second city in the country.

The collapse of Sheberghan’s capital was declared on Saturday. The airport and army post outside of Sheberghan, however, are still under government control.

The coup took place one day after the Taliban took control of Zaranj, Nimruz Province’s provincial capital.

Following reports that the Taliban had taken control of another another city, the US Embassy issued a statement condemning the group.

The statement added, “We condemn the Taliban’s barbaric new onslaught against Afghan cities.”

“The Taliban’s activities to impose its authority by force are unacceptable, and they contradict the Taliban’s assertion that it supports a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process.

They show a callous contempt for civilian welfare and rights, exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis.”

To resolve the bloodshed and political conflict, the Embassy called for a “complete ceasefire.”