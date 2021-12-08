As the holiday shopping season approaches, Amazon has a power outage.

On Tuesday, Amazon experienced a power outage that caused delays in the company’s delivery services and affected web capabilities for several US companies for hours.

The source of the power outage has not been revealed, but Amazon spokesperson Richard Rosa said the business was “trying to rectify the situation as fast as possible.” The issue mostly impacted the United States’ eastern half, affecting airline reservations, car dealerships, payment apps, streaming services, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Amazon had trouble scanning parcels or accessing delivery hours using the Flex App or AutoZ app. Until the problem was rectified, several Amazon warehouse and delivery workers were forced to wait in the breakroom.

@AWS @amazon This is why we can’t keep allowing certain businesses to grow too large to fail. It’s a concern when a firm like AWS experiences an outage that has such a large impact on so many people. This much power should not be concentrated in the hands of a single corporation. https://t.co/VX16eeycEr This was the first power outage for Amazon Web Services since November 2020. Some cyber security experts will claim that the Amazon outage is proof that a small number of large computer firms should not be permitted to control so much of the internet. As students attempted to upload homework projects during the power outage, it became clear how much some individuals take the internet and contemporary technologies for granted.

Many of the issues that caused the outage have been reduced, and all issues affecting cloud computing services have been rectified, according to Amazon as of Tuesday evening. The message noted, “We are witnessing improved availability across most AWS services.” “We’re working hard to get all impacted AWS Services and API operations back up and running.” The unsettling disruption occurred during “peak season,” when holiday consumers are continually placing items in the hopes that they will arrive on time.