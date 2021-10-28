As the ETF fever fades, investors shrug off Bitcoin’s drop in value.

Since last week’s celebratory debut of the digital asset’s first exchange-traded fund on the New York Stock Exchange, bitcoin mania appears to be waning, with the cryptocurrency losing 5% of its value.

The debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Tuesday sent bitcoin’s value to a new high of $65,607.92, a level not seen by crypto investors since April.

According to Reuters, the value of Bitcoin futures contracts climbed over 4% ahead of the announcement, and the day was apparently dominated by activity by high frequency traders and smaller investors.

As of Wednesday morning, the sky-high value increase had plummeted to $59,022.07. Investors appeared unconcerned about the devaluation, and several predicted a price decline as the market reacted to the ETF-fueled rally last week.

“This correction is overdue,” Noelle Acheson, Genesis’ head of market analytics, told CNBC. “It’s completely leveled off, but we’ll see what happens when the VanEck ETF begins trading and over the next several days, since there are a handful more that may be permitted to live.” Another exchange-traded fund that will be focused on cryptocurrency is VanEck ETF. After receiving regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, it went live on Oct. 25.

After such a huge surge ahead of the BITO debut, Kunal Sawhney, CEO of stocks research firm Kalkine Group, told Yahoo Finance that a Bitcoin market correction of 5% to 10% in lost value is “very common.” He did, however, imply that fear of more governmental scrutiny might be a concern for crypto investors right now.

Governments all over the world are starting to pay more attention to cryptocurrency marketplaces.

China’s central bank declared all crypto-transactions unlawful last month. Investors suffered some losses, but they were mitigated by months of anticipation that Beijiing would begin cracking down, given the Chinese government’s long-standing aversion to cryptocurrencies in general.

The United States government is studying bitcoin more closely. The White House has been debating whether or not to order federal authorities to increase market oversight, citing concerns about how cybercriminals utilize digital currency.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has entered the crypto debate. Chairman Gary Gensler of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called on Congress for new powers to oversee cryptocurrency transactions in August, and the SEC’s monitoring has irritated some sector participants.