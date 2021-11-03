As the Delta Variant declines, the US Service Sector experiences strong growth.

In recent weeks, the US service industry has been a success story, but it has been hampered by labor shortages and supply issues that have plagued other sections of the economy.

According to a recent research by IHS Markit’s Service PMI index, strong demand has boosted U.S. services throughout the economic recovery. According to IHS, the increase in output by US service providers was the biggest in three months, owing to solid company expansion and the continued flow of orders.

These findings come after ADP, a private payroll processing agency, released a favorable payrolls report on Wednesday, revealing that the US economy added 571,000 new jobs in October, outpacing the previous month’s figures. This growth was fueled by service providers, with the hospitality industry leading the way, followed by gains in professional business services.

However, persistent labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks continue to wreak havoc. Consumer goods and technology output fell in the US manufacturing sector, despite growth in the five other sectors tracked by IHS: industrials, basic materials, financials, consumer services, and healthcare.

While supply issues slowed industrial growth, a faster expansion in services aided a stronger increase in private sector output in October. The US Composite #PMI increased to 57.6 (from 55.0 in September), the highest level since July. https://t.co/e1fNmtE7gy for more information pic.twitter.com/9xCzMLP31H These industries have been particularly harmed by the backlog of supplies, which has been exacerbated by overseas manufacturing closures and significant congestion at U.S. ports. Apple, the world’s second most valuable corporation, has been a victim of these problems, with its most recent financial report revealing a drop in revenue, which the firm blames on supply chain issues.

Another major issue has been a labor shortage. According to IHS Markit’s survey, some businesses are still having trouble sourcing qualified candidates for open positions. Simultaneously, a labor shortage is putting a strain on corporate capacity.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, stated in a remark attached to the PMI report that the U.S. economy has begun to weather the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variation that hampered the third quarter, contributing to a revival in economic activity. At the same time, he highlighted that the pandemic’s aftershocks are still present.

