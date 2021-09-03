As the death toll from Hurricane Ida rises in the Northeast, Biden travels to Louisiana.

President Biden will travel to Louisiana to directly view Hurricane Ida’s devastation and speak with Governor John Bel Edwards. The move comes as the storm’s devastation in the Northeast continues to be felt, with a death toll that is constantly increasing.

At least 60 people have perished as a result of Ida in eight different states.

Biden is set to arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, where he will travel to the hardest-hit areas and make statements. After earlier making remarks on the catastrophe from Washington, he is also set to meet with local authorities.

‘We’re here for you,’ Biden declared in a speech on Thursday about the hurricane’s devastation. “We’re all in this together, and the country is here to support us.”

Last weekend, a category 4 storm with gusts of up to 150 mph hit New Orleans, wreaking billions of dollars in damage. For weeks, nearly a million people are anticipated to remain without power. In Louisiana, nine deaths have been reported.

The storm also hit the Northeast, and despite being downgraded, it still wreaked havoc. So far, 46 people have died throughout the region, with 16 of them in New York. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) also acknowledged the death of 25 persons in his state. In Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland, there were also more deaths.

During the crisis, Biden has urged insurance firms to step up and cover their consumers.

“Don’t get caught up in the jargon. Carry out your responsibilities. “Remain committed to the communities you insure, and do the right thing,” Biden added.

Crews are still cleaning up debris, removing mud from the streets, and restoring service to public transportation in the impacted neighborhoods that had been disrupted by flooding.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio termed Ida’s flooding “the largest wake-up call we’ve seen in years,” while New York Governor Kathy Hochul cautioned that owing to climate change, storm systems might be swamped again.

