As shortages strike again, Costco shoppers notice toilet paper and water disappearing from store shelves.

When shopping at Costco’s wholesale stores, shoppers may encounter empty shelves for various products once again.

Customers of the chain shop are going to social media to complain shortages of toilet paper, paper towels, water, and other items as cases of the coronavirus Delta strain spread across the United States, according to Fox News.

Some customers recalled the panic buying that occurred in the early days of the pandemic, in March 2020, when people hoarded toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes, resulting in huge shortages around the country.

Many necessary cleaning and paper supplies were unavailable for months, and when they were, many merchants imposed a limit on the number of things that could be purchased in order to accommodate more customers.

The newest Costco product shortages have enraged customers, with one Twitter user asking, “What is wrong with people?” Did we not learn anything from last year? “When I arrived at Costco, they were out of toilet paper and water.”

“Why are people so obsessed with toilet paper?” asked another Costco shopper.

Another Costco shopper expressed concern that the barren store shelves were a sign of things to come.

One customer simply agreed, saying, “Here we go.”

But toilet paper and water aren’t the only products in low supply, according to Eat This, Not That, which also reported shortages of canned dog food, chips, oils, frozen chicken nuggets, and Costco-brand sauces in early August.

According to consumer reports, some Costco locations have implemented five-case purchase limits on branded water.

I guess @Costco will have to put a stop to folks hoarding water once more. “Limit 5 per customer” was now written on the sign. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6C7AOra2Ga #pandemic #CovidIsNotOver

