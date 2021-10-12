As profits are eroded by inflation and new taxes loom, small businesses see a bleak outlook for the economy.

Going into the fourth quarter of 2021, small business owners are pessimistic, blaming their pessimism on persistent shortages, inflation, and additional taxes on the horizon.

In the sense that most firms report shotages of consumers, demand has not been a concern. However, after more than 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, pent-up demand is exploding, driving up prices and leaving businesses unable to keep up.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), one of the largest business organisations in the United States that represents small firms, discovered that these problems and anxieties are eroding its members’ faith in the economy. The NFIB’s optimism index fell one point to 99.1 last month, the lowest rating in six months, while the uncertainty index jumped five points to 74.

Many of the business owners polled by the NFIB said that prolonged labor and supply constraints have harmed their outlook. Fifty-one percent (seasonally adjusted) of all owners indicated they had vacancies but couldn’t fill them because they couldn’t find workers, according to the NFIB, which is higher than the 48-year historical average of 22 percent. Competition with larger enterprises has been a major source of concern, and some employers, notably in the construction industry, have complained that they are unable to find enough suitable applicants.

Throughout the economic recovery, filling openings at a variety of firms has been difficult. Even senior executives at huge corporations have expressed frustration with the hiring process, with some claiming that it has never been more difficult. Fears over COVID-19, generous federal unemployment benefits, and a renewed sense of negotiating power among workers are seen to be the main causes of these recruiting troubles.

Disruptions in the supply chain have also played a role. According to the NFIB, supply chain interruptions have had a substantial impact on over 35% of business owners. Another 32% said shortages had a moderate impact on them, while another 21% said they had a little impact.

The pandemic is still wreaking havoc on supply chains for many businesses that rely on consistent supplies from countries like China and Vietnam. Temporary manufacturing and shipping yard closures due to COVID-19 infections, on the other hand, have resulted in long-term supply shortfalls around the world. Today, delivery networks by air, land, and sea are all overburdened with extra deliveries to make, but a lack of people and trucks has exacerbated the problem for small businesses. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.