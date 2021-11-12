As inflation rises, consumer sentiment in the United States plummets to a 10-year low.

Consumer evaluations of the US economy have significantly deteriorated, as they believe that long-suppressed inflation will persist.

Rising inflation, according to the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer sentiment poll, has severely dampened Americans’ optimism that the future would soon be brighter than the present. Each of the three areas of sentiment measured in the Michigan survey had double-digit drops from the previous year’s high.

The consumer mood index came in at 66.8, down 6.8% from October’s reading. Consumer expectations did not improve, with a total score of 62.8, a 7.5 percent dip from the previous month.

Americans’ assessments of present economic situations were similarly pessimistic. The final score on this metric was 73.2, down 5.8% from October and a reflection of the hardship faced by average people as inflation drives up prices for common items.

Consumer Sentiment from @UMich was quite weak in November, coming in at 66.8 (lowest since 2011) vs. 72.5 expected and 71.7 the month before; Current Conditions dropped to 73.2 vs. 77.7 the month before, while the Expectations component dropped to 62.8 vs. 67.9 the month before.

The Michigan study is the most recent indicator of an anxious and gloomy public, weary by the COVID-19 pandemic’s turbulence but now confronted with inflation levels not seen since 1991. The current Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) from the Department of Labor show that prices for fundamental requirements such as housing, electricity, and food have all been going upwards.

The study results also show that the American people believes inflation is “transitory,” or temporary, as the US Federal Reserve and the Biden administration have proclaimed. Even while the pandemic persists, both the Fed and the White House have recently indicated that inflation is becoming the most pressing problem for the US economy.

President Joe Biden has prioritized addressing supply chain bottlenecks that are driving up prices at the national and international levels. At home, Biden has made it a priority to reduce shipping backlogs at U.S. ports while also striking arrangements with businesses to assure timely deliveries to stores. Biden was able to enlist the help of his fellow G-20 members on the international stage.