As first responders in Mayor de Blasio’s vax war, mayhem is expected to engulf New York City.

As first responders protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine demand, mayhem is set to sweep New York City. Those who have not been vaccinated may be placed on unpaid leave beginning Monday, putting lives in jeopardy and allowing waste to fill the streets.

As a result of the governor’s vaccine demand for first responders and sanitation personnel, protests have erupted across the city. The vaccination requirement applies to 160,000 city employees, and the deadline to comply is Friday at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, medical and religious exemptions were due.

As the COVID-19 vaccine deadline approaches, firefighters and other city workers protest outside the mayor’s mansion. https://t.co/X1He1vNDTE New York City firemen intend to march to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s home to protest the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The vaccine mandate may result in the layoff of 45 percent of New York City firefighters.

The shout “Let’s go Brandon” begins at a New York City fire, police, EMS, and other employees’ protest against the vaccine mandate. ‘Welcome to mandate America,’ says pic.twitter.com/ClmHAthLFJUS. In New York, workers are protesting mandatory vaccinations: “Welcome to mandate America,” “important yesterday, jobless today,” “no vaccine mandate”: Employees in New York City prepare to march across the Brooklyn Bridge with signs and flags, headed to pic.twitter.com/Ex1b6mZplTOApproximately one-third of New York City Fire Department and sanitation workers, as well as one-fourth of New York City Police officers, have yet to receive the vaccine. Due to earlier mandates, over 140,000 city employees have previously been vaccinated.

“I am not having second thoughts,” Mayor de Blasio said of his intention to implement the vaccine mandate, adding, “People are not safe until we destroy COVID.” New Yorkers will perish if COVID is not stopped. COVID must be eradicated, and the only way to do it is by vaccination, which must include our public servants.” According to Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, de Blasio’s directives “insult” him, and 30 to 40 percent of firehouses may have to close as a result of the mandate. According to FDNY union members, a 20% reduction in staff is projected.

"It's his choice to jeopardize the lives entrusted to him," Ansbro remarked. "The mayor should do everything he can to avoid the impending disaster. This is an unnecessarily dangerous threat." 'We want everyone to know that we are not anti-vaccination,' says Bobby Eustace, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.