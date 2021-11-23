As COVID levels rise ahead of the holidays, the CDC advises against visiting these two popular European countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added two nations to its “very high” risk travel destination list on Monday, as COVID cases continue to rise across most of Europe.

As both countries battle rising COVID cases, Germany and Denmark have been placed to the Level 4 “extremely high” risk level ahead of the holiday season.

Germany is experiencing a fourth wave of the virus, prompting Health Minister Jens Spahn to warn people on Monday that “very much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered, or dead” by the end of the winter, according to CNBC.

According to CNN, Denmark is also noticing an increase in coronavirus cases and is considering reimposing restrictions after suspending them in September.

Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Romania, Norway, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland, and the United Kingdom are among the countries on the CDC’s Level 4 risk list, as are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Romania, Norway, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Costa Rica, Singapore, and Russia are among the countries designated “extremely high” risk by the CDC, which advises against travel owing to the “risk of obtaining and spreading COVID-19 variations.”

When a country has more than 500 cases of the virus per 100,000 population in the previous 28 days, the CDC considers it to be at Level 4 “extremely high” risk. Because of the large number of COVID cases, the CDC has classified at least 75 places as Level 4 “extremely high” risk for American travelers.

The CDC also reclassified Aruba, Curacao, Guadeloupe, Israel, and the US Virgin Islands as Level 3 “high” risk areas on Monday.

All five areas were originally classified as “extremely high” risk Level 4 locations, but have now showed indicators of decreased COVID cases. The CDC does, however, advise getting fully vaccinated before visiting these areas and avoiding unnecessary travel.

In the last 28 days, these areas have seen between 100 and 500 instances of the virus per 100,000 persons.

Three African countries – Benin, Equatorial Guinea, and Ethiopia – also improved their standing this week. Travel risk for these three destinations has decreased from Level 3 “high” to Level 2 “moderate.”

New Zealand was promoted to Level 2 from Level 1 “low” risk due to a recent increase in COVID cases.

Level 2 destinations, according to the CDC, are those with 50 to 99 virus cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days.

