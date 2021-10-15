As an ETF is set to launch next week, Bitcoin reaches $60,000 for the first time since April.

Bitcoin increased by 4.5 percent on Friday, reaching $60,000 for the first time since April, as it moves closer to its all-time high of $64,895. Since September 20, the value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency has increased by more than half.

According to Bloomberg, the Securities and Exchange Commission will allow the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week.

Bitcoin reaches $60,000 after news that a U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) could start trading next week https://t.co/gAKWTtqSlXEXCLUSIVE: The SEC is expected to approve the first U.S. #Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week, marking a watershed moment for cryptocurrency https://t.co/zWGOfVd2Aa While 85 percent of bitcoin’s circulating supply hasn’t changed in 90 days and inflation is increasing at a rate of more than 5%, the Bitcoin Futures ETF is set to launch.

It’s completely insane.

“It’s commonly assumed that major progress on a bitcoin ETF in the United States will be made in Q4,” said Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange AAX.

Invesco, VanEck Bitcoin Trust, and ProShares have all applied to start a Bitcoin ETF in the United States. The approval of an ETF would provide mainstream investors with access to bitcoin and would be a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

“With the market expecting an approval on Monday, the ETF news is being priced in. According to Vijay Ayyar, CEO of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, “this is driving the price higher.”

“However, we are nearing high time frame resistance around 58-60K, so an ETF application denial might push Bitcoin back to 53-55K levels.” “However, the general trend remains favorable, and there are a number of other ETF applications in the works,” Ayyar added.

For crypto fans, the SEC’s approval of an ETF is a tiny but essential step.

SEC head Gary Gensler wants to be supportive of the developing crypto sector while cracking down on fraud, malicious elements, and criminal conduct, according to Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matthew Hougan.

Concerns about market manipulation and the SEC’s unwillingness to accept a pure-play bitcoin ETF, as well as a desire to control the spot market more, were major factors in the ETF’s denial. The agency will also want more evidence that the regulated market is functioning properly and is not being manipulated by the spot market.

The price of bitcoin was recently spotted at 60,148.97.