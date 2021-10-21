As a result of Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s obstruction of Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda, five of her advisers have resigned.

Five military veterans on Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s advisory board quit this week, citing Sinema’s opposition to President Biden’s budget package.

The group wrote a letter criticizing her refusal to listen to her constituents and support Democrats in passing a key piece of the president’s agenda, which includes an extended child tax credit, universal pre-K, childcare, paid leave, free community college, expanding medicare, providing housing, and combating climate change.

If you want an idea of how upset Kyrsten Sinema’s constituents are, consider how they heckled her in a class she teaches and then followed her to the bathroom in a photo.

Five members of Senator Kyrsten Sinema's advisory board have resigned in a scathing letter, accusing her of being "no maverick," "one of the primary barriers to progress," and a "sellout" to "big funders." "By reporting to wealthy contributors rather than your own employees, you've become one of the major roadblocks to growth." We shouldn't have to pay you for representation, and your refusal to stand by your people and acknowledge their pressing needs is alarming," the group stated.

Sinema was chastised by the group for failing to follow through on a campaign promise to negotiate reduced prescription pricing.

According to Open Secrets, Sinema has collected $400,000 from the pharmaceutical sector in the last five years. Center Forward is airing digital advertising in support of centrist Democrats who want to temper Biden’s agenda. Center Forward received $1.5 million from the PhRMA, according to tax filings. “Thank Kyrsten Sinema and encourage her to continue fighting for Arizona as an independent voice.” “You choose to answer to rich funders rather than the working people you’re supposed to serve,” the letter said, “while American firms see dollar signs before human beings.”

In the toilet, at the airport, and on her flight, Sinema has been challenged by voters imploring her to embrace Biden’s program for the good of her town. The bathroom encounter was deemed “wholly unacceptable” by Sinema. “We aren’t sure who has your ear, but it isn’t us or your constituents,” the group continued.

In September, Sinema conducted fundraisers with major funders like as the National Association of Wholesale Distributors & Grocers PAC and other lobbyist groups, where those in attendance paid contributions ranging from $1,000 to $5,800 payable to Sinema.