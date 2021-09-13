Are the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at odds over vaccine boosters?

The White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are said to be at disagreement over a plan for COVID-19 booster doses, which might cause the vaccine’s introduction to be delayed.

Federal health authorities at the Food and Drug Administration and the White House accused the CDC of withholding vital data required to build the booster plan, according to a Politico report published Monday.

Meetings of the White House’s COVID-19 task committee have been plagued by conflicts between officials on all sides concerning the strategy, according to sources. A apparent public criticism of the plan by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky raised the ire of White House and FDA officials in particular. She had earlier signed on to an Aug. 18 statement on booster injections, but soon after appeared to withdraw from the national strategy, arguing that initial vaccinations should be given to the most vulnerable people first.

Previously, FDA and CDC officials expressed their displeasure with the Biden administration for publicly announcing a Sept. 20 start date for a booster immunization program before the science supporting it was ready. The booster plan for Sept. 20 was overly ambitious, according to Walensky, and would undermine President Biden’s public pronouncements that his administration would make public health decisions based on research.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about booster doses as a way to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Boosters have been approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, citing medical studies from Israel where the shots were utilized. However, health regulators have warned that there is insufficient data on booster shots from vaccine producers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, potentially limiting the number of shots available to only those from Pfizer-BioNTech.

There is nothing new about disagreements between public health authorities and the White House. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly argued with health officials who questioned his public pronouncements, lowering morale at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations tasked with fighting the pandemic.

The Biden administration has steadfastly adhered to a science-based approach, but it has had its own setbacks. Two senior FDA officials quit the administration in August, citing disputes with the CDC and dissatisfaction with the Biden team’s decision to postpone the booster announcement until September 20. According to CNN, one insider believes the White House went too far in this decision.