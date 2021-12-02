Are Hurricanes Getting More Powerful Or More Common? Both, according to an MIT scientist.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ended on Tuesday with 21 hurricanes, the third-highest total ever.

According to a study presented on Thursday by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, these storms are becoming not only more common, but also more devastating. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that the recent hurricane season cost more than $70 billion in damages, and the agency has exhausted all alphabetic designations.

Researchers used digital climate modeling to reconstruct a continuous record of hurricane activity over the past 150 years to uncover any trends in the study, which was led by MIT atmospheric scientist Kerry Emanuel. Traditional storm research methods, which depended mainly on observational reports but were prone to mistakes, were replaced by these methods.

According to the findings published in Nature Communications, the MIT researchers discovered that North Atlantic hurricanes have been more common over the previous century, which corresponds to historical data. They’re not only more common, but they’re also more damaging.

Extreme weather events such as hurricanes are becoming more severe as a result of global climate change. President Joe Biden blamed climate change for making natural disasters more deadly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck at the end of August. Earlier research has also supported the theory that global warming is enhancing the power of hurricanes, which are becoming more powerful as a result of this phenomena.

This could be particularly troublesome in North America.

According to MIT researchers, storm activity in the North Atlantic has increased overall, although this has not been observed in the rest of the world. In fact, they discovered that the global frequency of tropical storms has remained relatively constant over the last century.

“The evidence does suggest to long-term increases in North Atlantic hurricane activity, but no significant changes in global hurricane activity,” stated the study’s lead researcher, Dr. Emmanuel.

Kerry stated that the new research will alter how climate change affects storms, stating that it is “truly the regionality of the climate, and that something happened in the North Atlantic that is different from the rest of the world.”

“It could have been triggered by global warming, which isn’t necessarily consistent across the globe,” he speculated.