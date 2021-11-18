Apple is finally allowing users to repair their own iPhones, although it is not recommended for everyone.

Apple announced Wednesday that it will launch a self-service repair program, allowing customers to purchase individual components to repair their own iPhones. This is a significant reversal in Apple’s stance on hardware repair. Parts for Mac machines will be added to the application in the near future.

In the United States, the service will be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with plans to expand to additional countries later.

This is also welcome news for proponents of the “right to repair” movement, who think that the capacity to fix one’s own items is a fundamental right that should not cancel a warranty.

Apple launched a program in 2019 that allows private repair companies to purchase its parts and tools.

The tech company announced that its program currently has 2800 separate shops and 5000 authorized repair providers.

Despite pushing through with the program, Apple continues to recommend the service to a certain group of people.

In a blog post, they stated, “Self Service Fix is meant for individual professionals with the skills and experience to repair electrical devices.” “The safest and most dependable approach to receive a repair for the great majority of consumers is to go to a professional repair provider with licensed technicians that utilize original Apple parts.” People will be able to purchase individual parts and equipment to do routine repairs on their Apple gadgets through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, which will open in early 2022.