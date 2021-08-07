Apple Has Launched A System To Detect Child Exploitation Images And Report Them To The Authorities.

Apple announced the launch of a new technology this week that will alert users to photos of child exploitation before they are posted to iCloud storage.

Photos will be scanned before being uploaded using the “NeuralHash” program, which was created to detect unlawful images. It will be reported and examined by a human if it detects a match portraying child sexual abuse.

The user’s account will be disabled if the image is determined to be child pornography, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be alerted.

Although child protection organizations have praised the program, privacy advocates have expressed concern that it could lead to further government surveillance and content restrictions.

Apple’s rival WhatsApp, which uses end-to-end encryption for parts of its chats and has apparently allowed child abuse imagery to be sold on the network, is one of those critics.

Will Cathcart, the CEO of Whatsapp, took to Twitter to criticize Apple’s new scheme.

“Instead of focusing on making it simple for individuals to report anything that has been shared with them,” he said on Friday, “Apple has designed software that can scan all of your private images on your phone — even photos you haven’t shared with anyone.”

Cathcart added, “That’s not privacy.”

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) recently came out against technology, suggesting that Apple may be allowing the authorities access to encrypted data.

“Apple can go on and on about how its technological implementation will protect privacy and security in its planned backdoor, but at the end of the day, even a well-documented, well-thought-out, and narrowly-scoped backdoor is still a backdoor,” the EFF wrote in a blog post.

Apple is following in the footsteps of other cloud services such as Google and Facebook, which also have mechanisms in place to detect and remove illicit photos.