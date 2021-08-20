Apple and 11 other tech companies have postponed their return to work until January 2022.

As the Delta variation spreads, Apple and Facebook employees will not return to their respective locations until January 2022.

As they continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, Apple has informed its employees that they will be given one month’s notice before returning to work.

The decision comes as the Delta variety is becoming increasingly popular in areas including Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, Hawaii, and Mississippi. The company plans to expand its coronavirus testing program to include up to three at-home tests per week.

“Given recent health statistics suggesting increased Covid cases based on the Delta variant, our teams in the United States will not be forced to return to the office until January 2022,” Facebook said in a statement. This is likely to be the case for some countries outside of the United States as well. We’re keeping an eye on the situation and working with experts to make sure our plans for returning to work prioritize everyone’s safety.”

In addition, regardless of vaccination status, all Facebook employees in the United States will be required to wear masks while on corporate property. The company’s representative stated in a statement that “the health and safety of our employees and neighbors in the community remains our first priority.”

The two enterprises had planned to return in October, but due to public health concerns, they opted to postpone their return dates.

Amazon, Alphabet, Lyft, Wells Fargo, Google, Humana, Microsoft, United States Bancorp, American Express, and Uber have all postponed their return to work dates.