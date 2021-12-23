Another COVID outbreak has hit Royal Caribbean, infecting 55 passengers and crew members.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) has had another COVID epidemic, less than a week after 48 instances of the virus were discovered onboard one of its ships.

Onboard the Odyssey of the Seas ship, which departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday for an eight-night trip in the Caribbean, 55 guests and crew members tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA Today.

The COVID outbreak coincides with the fast spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant over the world. More than 89 nations, including all 50 states in the United States, have confirmed cases of the new COVID strain, which the World Health Organization classified as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

According to USA Today, the Odyssey of the Seas cruise liner came to port briefly on Sunday, disembarking one passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the news agency, the ship has 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members on board.

“During normal weekly testing of our fully vaccinated crew members, there were test results that came back positive for COVID-19,” Royal Caribbean spokesman Lyan Sierra-Caro said in a statement to USA Today. Close contacts were easily recognized, and they were all placed in quarantine promptly.” Positive passengers and crew members are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The cruise line’s medical team is keeping an eye on everyone, according to Royal Caribbean.

All staff members and visitors aged 12 and above must be vaccinated, according to Royal Caribbean. According to the Miami Herald, over 95 percent of the passengers were properly vaccinated.

“The decision was made together with the islands and out of an abundance of caution due to the current trend of cases in the destination communities and having COVID-19 positive cases on board…representing 1.1 percent of the onboard community,” Sierra-Caro told USA Today. “The decision was made together with the islands and out of an abundance of caution due to the current trend of cases in the destination communities and having COVID-19 positive cases on board…representing 1.1 percent of the onboard community.”

The cruise ship was not allowed to disembark in Curacao, according to the Curacao Chronicle, due to a high number of passengers infected with the virus.

“On the day before yesterday, 18 crew members were positive, then 36 yesterday, and 51 this morning.” Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth, Curacao’s national epidemiologist, told the Curacao Chronicle that some crew members had not been quarantined, “therefore there is a good potential that passengers have also been affected.”

