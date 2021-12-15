Another Amazon Web Services outage has occurred, affecting Netflix, Disney+, and other services.

On Wednesday, Amazon’s cloud service, Amazon Web Services, experienced a brief outage, the second in eight days.

Netflix and Disney+, among other streaming services, encountered accessibility concerns. Amazon’s gaming and streaming service, Twitch, was also impacted by the outage.

Twitch Support tweeted on Wednesday, “We are aware of multiple difficulties affecting Twitch services.” “Our team is aware of the issues and is working to resolve them; we’ll keep you updated here.” There have also been instances of Amazon customers experiencing problems with their home security systems. According to Downdector, platforms like Slack, DoorDash, Nintendo Online, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live all experienced service outages.

The AWS dashboard indicated that the company was looking into internet connectivity issues in Oregon and northern California.

As of Wednesday morning, Amazon said it had “fixed the issue affecting Internet access.”