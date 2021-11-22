Andrew Cuomo’s Assembly Report Discovers ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Evidence of Sexual Harassment and Other Misconduct.

The New York State Assembly inquiry into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged wrongdoing discovered “very troubling” evidence of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee released a 46-page report on Monday showing evidence of irregularities about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, sexual harassment, and misuse of public resources to help produce his book about his leadership during the pandemic.

Chairman Charles Lavine stated in a statement, “This has been a historic project that the members of the Judiciary Committee took on with exceptional diligence and thoughtfulness.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the committee members, as well as our Davis Polk attorneys, for their tireless efforts.”

“As indicated in this study, the former governor’s behavior is exceedingly unsettling and suggestive of someone who is unfit for government.” I hope that this report helps New Yorkers appreciate the gravity of the allegations leveled against them, and that it serves as a roadmap to a more ethical and accountable government. “Nothing less is acceptable for New Yorkers.” Davis Polk & Wardwell, the independent law firm hired to examine Cuomo and his administration, backed with the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s findings.

Cuomo allegedly fostered a hostile work atmosphere and participated in sexual misconduct, according to the study. It also discovered that his staff “significantly changed” the report on COVID-19 nursing home mortality so that his reputation as a leader during the epidemic would not be harmed.

Cuomo’s staffers also told investigators that they were tasked with writing, promoting, and other chores for his book.

According to the study, “one senior state official emphasized that Book-related assignments were provided by superiors and required to be performed, and the labor was not voluntary.”

“Another senior state official protested in a text message to a colleague that his capacity to work on COVID-related problems was being jeopardized by work on the Book.”

Cuomo’s book agreement, for which he was slated to earn $5.1 million, was terminated by the New York ethics commission last week.