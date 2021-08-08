Andrew Cuomo is the governor of New York. Update: In the Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations, the Accuser Reveals His Identity.

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 11 accusers was previously referred to as “Executive Assistant #1” in the state attorney general’s investigation report. The woman came forward on Sunday to speak out about the sexual harassment she experienced while working for Cuomo.

Brittany Commisso will discuss her interactions with Cuomo in an upcoming joint appearance with “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union. CBS News has aired clips from the interview.

Accusers in sexual allegations frequently don’t tell the truth.

Cuomo began giving Commisso “hugs with kisses on the cheek” and finally turned his head to kiss her on the lips in 2019 and 2020, according to Commisso.

Cuomo also allegedly “reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast,” according to her. She alleged he “put his hand on and then stroked and grabbed her butt” on another occasion.

Commisso told CBS journalist Jericka Duncan, “What he did to me was a crime.” “He disobeyed the law.”

Because of Cuomo’s important position, Commisso admitted she was first scared to report his alleged actions.

“All this time, I didn’t say anything. “People don’t realize this is the governor of the state of New York,” Commisso said.

“There are troopers outside the mansion, as well as several mansion employees. Those troopers on the scene are not there to protect me. They’re there to keep him safe.”

Commisso admitted that she doubted anyone would accept her claims.

“I had the impression that if I did something to offend him, especially in his own home, it wouldn’t be him who would be fired or in trouble. She declared, “It was going to be me.”

“And I felt as if if I said what I already knew, no one would believe me?”

“The governor needs to be held accountable,” Commisso determined, which is why she came forward with her story.

She is the first complainant of Cuomo to file a criminal complaint against him. She filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Cuomo has disputed the allegations, claiming that he “never improperly touched anyone or made unwanted sexual advances.”

The interview with Commisso will run on CBS This Morning on Monday.