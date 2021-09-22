Amid injury news, NFL Week 3 odds for the Steelers, Colts, Raiders, Buccaneers, and other games have changed.

Several games on the NFL Week 3 schedule have witnessed significant adjustments in betting odds during the previous few days. Since Monday morning, the line for a handful of games has moved by at least a whole point, and quarterback injury bulletins have resulted in further point spread alterations.

The line movement begins with Week 3’s first game. In light of Tyrod Taylor’s injury, the Carolina Panthers are favored by eight points at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Houston Texans. When it seemed like Taylor would be replaced by Davis Mills due to a hamstring injury, Houston was a seven-point home underdog.

Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins both missed Week 2 due to injuries. Wentz’s injury is more serious than first thought, and Miami has received good news on Tagovailoa. Both betting lines have been updated to reflect the changes.

The head coach of the Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles, according to Frank Reich, and it’s too early to determine what his status is for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

In Tennessee, Indianapolis has gone from a 4.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog. Wentz is said to be battling with two sprained ankles, which means Jacob Eason will likely get his first NFL start for the Colts.

Tagovailoa’s damaged ribs weren’t causing any severe problems, according to Miami. After starting as 4.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, the Dolphins are now 3.5-point favorites in Las Vegas.

The odds for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals showdown have shifted a couple times. The line dropped a whole point to 3.5 after Ben Roethlisberger’s status became uncertain due to a left pectoral injury. The line moved back up to four points for a brief moment, but Pittsburgh is currently only a field goal ahead at home.

QB Ben Roethlisberger of the #Steelers has a left pec issue. Coach Mike Tomlin believes it will hinder his ability to prepare, and that “we’d best be ready to adjust.”

The most significant alteration has occurred in the headlining afternoon game, despite the absence of any quarterback injuries. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Los Angeles Rams as 1.5-point road underdogs. Tampa Bay is suddenly a 1.5-point favorite after winning ten straight games, including last season’s Super Bowl triumph.

In Week 3, there are five road favorites.