Amazon will pay for college tuition for its employees in the United States.

Amazon announced on Thursday that after 90 days of work, it will fund college tuition for full-time and part-time employees starting in January 2022. Amazon estimates that the program will cost $1.2 billion by 2025.

High school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language programs will all be covered in the program. Only Associates degrees were previously supported by Amazon for 95 percent of tuition, fees, and textbooks. Amazon will cover all education costs up front and won’t ask employees to repay the corporation.

https://t.co/JHZxKhN4Fo said that it will cover college tuition for a select group of front-line employees, making it the latest major U.S. firm to do so in an effort to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market. https://t.co/Z0ko9QSIym

In July, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky remarked, “We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives, and while we have very good staffing numbers, it’s not without a cost.” Olsavsky continued, “It’s a pretty competitive labor market out there.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 879,000 unfilled retail jobs and 220,000 unfilled warehousing and transportation jobs in July.

Companies like Amazon, Target, and Walmart are being pushed by the competitive employment market to strengthen their incentives in order to attract more people. Amazon said in May that it had hired an additional 75,000 employees and that hourly pay will be increased to an average of $17, with a $1,000 signing bonus.

Walmart has announced that it will cover the whole cost of tuition and books for 1.5 million part-time and full-time employees in the United States. Employees will be able to sign up for the program on their first day of work. Target will also provide college tuition, books, and course costs to its 340,000 employees for a variety of programs.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Ardine Williams, a vice president of Amazon’s workforce development, as saying, “Career growth is the new minimum wage.” “Most adult learners do not have the financial means to leave their jobs and attend school full-time.”

An education-based program and new incentives, according to Chris O'Leary, a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, can assist organizations attract aspirational employees ready to do a demanding job until their education is completed.