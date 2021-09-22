Amazon is taking legal action after firing workers who criticized the company’s labor practices.

After a federal labor board found merit in their case that the company fired them unjustly, two Amazon employees will face their former employer in court on Sept. 28.

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both user experience designers at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, were fired for violating the company’s internal regulations on multiple occasions, according to Amazon. The ladies were critics of Amazon’s climate change policy and members of Amazon Employees For Climate Change, an employee advocacy group that urged the corporation to do more to reduce its own environmental effect.

In 2019, the group sent a letter to Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, requesting that he establish a climate policy that includes measures to lower the company’s carbon footprint and fight for emission-reduction policies rather than policies that promote climate-denier politicians.

They also demanded that Amazon rethink how it handles employees who speak out against the company’s policies. After employees spoke out against Amazon’s climate policy in the past, the company threatened to terminate them, but this did not deter them.

Cunningham and Costa also spoke out against Amazon’s infamously difficult warehouse working conditions. They published petitions from warehouse workers asking for additional security at work and asking for cash to support their cause.

The two were sacked by Amazon in April 2020, following a six-month lawsuit with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The National Labor Relations Board found validity in their complaint that Amazon had violated federal labor law by terminating them “based on discriminatory enforcement of its non-solicitation and communication standards,” which they claimed limited employees’ freedom of speech, in April 2021.

Following the announcement of the verdict, Amazon reacted angrily to the accusation, stating that it disagreed with the NLRB’s ruling in favor of the former employees. It stated that it supports employees’ right to speak up, but that this does not grant them blanket immunity from internal policies, all of which are legal.

On September 28, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a video hearing to hear complaints against Amazon.