Although Omicron has arrived, Fauci believes it is safe to celebrate the holidays with this precaution.

Despite mounting fears about the Omicron strain in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief infectious disease specialist, is advising Americans to celebrate the holidays.

The first case of the COVID Omicron variation was discovered in the United States on Wednesday, bringing the total number of countries reporting cases of Omicron infections to over 20 since the strain was initially discovered in South Africa last week.

Fauci said it was safe to socialize with friends and family for the holidays, but that it should only be done among individuals who have been vaccinated, at a CNN Global Town Hall on Wednesday.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if you’re vaccinated, enjoy the holidays with your family in a family atmosphere,” he said.

While little is known about the Omicron version, researchers believe the COVID strain is more contagious and have urged patients to receive their vaccinations and booster doses in the hopes of developing antibodies to the virus.

“That’s what we’re hoping to see with the Omicron variation,” Fauci said at the town hall meeting, “that if you get your levels high enough, it’ll spill over and give you cross-protection against that version.”

He went on to say that it’s unclear how often COVID booster shots will be required, but that individuals shouldn’t put off getting their third dosage.

“The peak level of antibodies that you acquire after your second dose of a two-dose vaccine is much, much higher than the level of antibodies that increase and go up following a boost,” Fauci stated.

According to CNN, investigations are presently underway to determine the severity and transmissibility of the Omicron version, with results due in the following weeks.