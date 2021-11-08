Alphabet, Google’s parent company, joins Microsoft and Apple in the $2 trillion club.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, joined the elite club of firms worth more than $2 trillion on Monday.

Alphabet’s business operations have had a solid year at a time when many of its competitors and other companies have been dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alphabet reported better-than-expected earnings in October, indicating an increase in ad spending on its platforms, which is one of the company’s most lucrative revenue streams. Like Microsoft, which is also in the $2 trillion club, Alphabet has witnessed significant growth in its cloud computing sector.

Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, has surpassed the $2 trillion barrier, which is a big milestone. Google was valued at $1 trillion at the start of the year, and YouTube is still the leading player in the video streaming sector.

Some analysts believe that this position will be temporary, at least in the short term.

“Anything may happen in the near run,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors, “so it may not be as powerful over the next three months.” “However, over the following three years, we truly enjoy it and will keep it.” After becoming the first firm to achieve $1 trillion in 2018, Apple was the first to claim the title of being the first corporation to exceed $2 trillion. Apple’s profitability fell in its most recent financial report, despite strong hardware sales, due to a global shortage of computer chips and an increase in COVID-19 cases in Asia.

Microsoft, on the other hand, passed the $2 trillion milestone in June but was recently dubbed the world’s most valuable business on Oct. 29, owing to its continued focus on cloud computing solutions. After Amazon, Microsoft is the second-largest participant in this market, although it has continued to invest extensively in this developing field. In April of this year, the Redmond, Washington-based firm crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time.