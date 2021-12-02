Alec Baldwin claims that he did not fire the prop gun that killed the cinematographer.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous, actor Alec Baldwin claims he did not fire the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western picture “Rust” in New Mexico.

“I didn’t pull the trigger; I’d never point a gun at a person and pull the trigger.” “Never,” Baldwin stated flatly.

Baldwin was questioned by Stephanopoulos about why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when it wasn’t in the script.

Baldwin responded, “I would never point a gun at someone and then pull the trigger.”

Beyond those remarks, there was no explanation.

He went on to say that he didn’t know how a live bullet got into the Colt.45 revolver. “Someone put a live bullet in the gun,” Baldwin explained, “a bullet that wasn’t even authorized to be on the site.”

On Oct. 21, he shot Hutchins by mistake after being informed the rifle was safe to handle. Authorities are still trying to figure out how a live bullet got into the rifle.

Hutchins was praised by Baldwin, who said she was “liked by everyone who worked with her.”

Dave Halls, the film’s associate director, had previously been sacked after a gun misfired on the set of the 2019 film “Freedom’s Path,” injuring a crew member. Prior to the terrible tragedy that killed Halyna and injured director Joel Souza, Halls told Baldwin that the rifle he handed him was “cold.” Halls’ lawyer claims that her client did not pass the gun over to Baldwin and that it was not his job to verify if it was loaded. No charges have been filed yet.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for “Rust,” told a detective that she had loaded the rifle with five simulated rounds before lunch but had problems loading the sixth. According to an affidavit filed on Tuesday, she cleaned it out after lunch and was able to load the sixth, according to the New York Times.

Baldwin, the film’s producers, and other crew members have been named as defendants in two separate cases. Baldwin should have tested the gun himself to see if it was safe to use on set, according to both cases.

Stephanopolous claimed he has conducted thousands of interviews for ABC over the last 20 years, and his discussion with Baldwin was “the most heated” he has ever had.

The whole interview will appear on ABC and Hulu on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.