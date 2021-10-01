Alaska Airlines used to pay employees to get the COVID shot, but now it is required.

Alaska Airlines’ 22,000 employees will be required to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine as early as December 8 under new government requirements. According to CNBC, the airline had previously promised staff a $200 bonus if they could show confirmation of complete vaccination.

Since then, the airline has extended the offer to run from Oct. 15 to Dec. 1.

“Since our company does significant work for the federal government, we have determined that Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, and McGee employees – all part of Alaska Air Group – do fall under this federal vaccine mandate, along with other major U.S. airlines,” the Seattle-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

“This means that all of our personnel, including certain contractors and vendors, will be expected to be completely vaccinated, unless a valid exception, such as medical conditions or religious views, prevents them from being vaccinated, will be approved,” the airline noted.

According to CNBC, a “substantial” fraction of the airline’s staff have already been inoculated against the virus, although no percentage was given.

Alaska Airlines isn’t the only airline that requires employees to get vaccinated. Employees at United Airlines in the United States could be fired if they don’t comply. More than 96 percent of United’s 67,000 employees had been vaccinated as of last week, with approximately 2,000 seeking medical or religious exemptions and 593 fearing termination.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, “This was a very tough decision, but keeping our team safe has always been our first concern.”

Kirby has also asked other businesses to require their staff to get the vaccine.