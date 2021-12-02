Alabama vs. Georgia 2021: Odds and Spread Make Crimson Tide SEC Championship Game Underdogs

Prior to the 2021 SEC Championship Game, Nick Saban finds himself in an uncomfortable situation.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are a clear underdog against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, which is unusual for the great head coach.

With the conference title on the line, the point spread favors the unbeaten Bulldogs by 6.5 points at multiple bookmakers. Only six times since Alabama’s second season under Saban in 2008 has the squad considered a favorite.

The Crimson Tide will be the underdog for the first time since 2015, and only the second time since 2009. Alabama’s opponent had not been favored in 163 of 164 games prior to this week.

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite for the first game since 2008. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has always been the underdog. Bama had won four of their previous five games as underdogs.

Alabama is playing as an underdog for the first time since 2015.

It’s the first time since 2008 that Bama has been a dog with six or more points.

Saban’s teams have a history of pulling off upsets despite the odds being stacked against them. Six years ago, Alabama defeated Georgia 38-10 as a 1.5-point underdog. Alabama stunned Tim Tebow and Florida 32-13 as a 4.5-point underdog in the 2009 SEC Championship Game.

At Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, more than just the SEC title is on the line. To make the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide will almost certainly need to win.

The Crimson Tide’s first loss this season was a 41-38 setback to Texas A&M on Oct. 9. The Crimson Tide were the No. 1 team in college football and a huge 18-point favorite going into the contest.

Georgia is the only Power Five conference team that has yet to lose in 2021. The Bulldogs defeated Clemson 10-3 to start the season. Since then, Georgia has won every game by a margin of 17 points or more.

Georgia is widely regarded as the lone team in the conference that is nearly guaranteed to make the playoffs heading into conference championship weekend.

Alabama has only been left out of the four-team CFP field once since its introduction in 2014.

With Saban as the head coach, Alabama has a 176-24 record.