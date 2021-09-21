After winning an Emmy, Lorne Michaels teases Jason Sudeikis’ Season 47 return.

When Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” begins on NBC, viewers may see alum Jason Sudeikis in one of the new episodes.

Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator, foreshadowed Sudeikis’ comeback to the press on Sunday night, after “SNL” won the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch.

He said, “He’ll be back soon — to SNL – and I’m extremely glad about it.”

Fans of the program will be delighted with what Michaels has planned for the future season, according to Michaels. “I’m not going to say much since we haven’t disclosed who’s hosting and who the first four are,” he continued, “but I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.”

Michaels continued, “I think folks will be delighted with what we have.”

Sudeikis’ return to “SNL” comes after his “Ted Lasso” series won three Emmys, including supporting actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis acknowledged his “Saturday Night Live” mentor during his victory speech for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. But Michaels, who had been seated at a table close to the stage, had moved.

“[He] is now going to take a poo. After realizing Michaels was missing from the table, Sudeikis cracked a joke.

“He’s going to get home and watch it,” Sudeikis concluded. At home, he enjoys watching the Emmys. It’s all right. It’s all right.”

Sudeikis was a cast member of “SNL” from 2003 to 2013.

Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” will premiere on NBC on October 2nd.