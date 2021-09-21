After Trump, Democrats want to make it harder for the president to abuse his powers.

House Democrats are moving forward with a new measure to limit presidential powers and maintain prior norms, which legislators claim were breached under former President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Congressman Adam Schiff, D-California, led a group of lawmakers in presenting the Protecting Our Democracy Act on Tuesday, which combines various proposals to prevent presidential power abuses. The bill as a whole limits the president’s ability to terminate inspector generals without cause, issue or award pardons in cases that raise suspicions of corruption, and punish against agency whistleblowers, among other things.

Schiff, who has been a focus of Trump’s personal insults during his administration, said on Twitter that “democracy is the foundational concept of our nation” and that it is “in grave danger” if his proposal is not implemented. In an interview with the New York Times, he said Trump’s persistent contempt for presidential norms while in office “has put our nation on a very shaky footing.”

Our country’s defining goal is democracy. This is our lifeblood.

However, that holy tradition is currently in great jeopardy.

As a result, we must defend it aggressively.

The #ProtectingOurDemocracyAct must be passed.

“Our democracy has shown to be far more vulnerable than we realized, and this is an attempt to legislate what we thought was already required,” Schiff told the New York Times.

Democrats and some Republicans were appalled by what they perceived as Trump’s apparent disregard for White House traditions during his presidency. The Protecting Our Democracy Act is, in many ways, a chronicle and condemnation of Trump’s transgressions, as well as a means of preventing future presidents from abusing the tremendous powers vested on them.

President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in November 2020, has made it a point to emphasize the importance of preserving American democracy and has pledged to assist in the formation of a more ethical and transparent administration than his predecessor. According to the New York Times, Biden’s aides were involved in discussions over the draft bill, and each side was permitted to push back on provisions they didn’t like.

For example, the Biden team persuaded senators to abandon a measure that would have required the White House to share internal discussions with the president concerning pardons with Congress due to executive privilege concerns. They were also concerned about a proposal to expedite court review of congressional subpoena lawsuits, but lawmakers changed their minds.