After the United States joined a global agreement to reduce emissions, the Biden administration has set its sights on methane.

Shortly after the United States declared its participation in a new worldwide deal to battle climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented a new plan to combat greenhouse gas emissions generated by methane gas.

Administrator Michael Regan of the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that the agency would be implementing new rules for the oil and gas industry to reduce methane leakage. In a statement, Regan emphasized the importance of the situation and called the EPA’s action “historic.”

“”As world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26, it is abundantly evident that America is back and leading by example in facing the climate issue with strong ambition,” Regan added.

“With this historic action, the Environmental Protection Agency is addressing current sources of pollution from the oil and natural gas industry across the country, as well as revising rules for new sources, to assure robust and long-term pollution reductions across the country.””

Because of its higher heat-trapping potential, methane is considered one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions after carbon dioxide (CO2). Methane breaks down significantly faster than CO2, making the worldwide commitment to combating methane all the more important.

The oil and gas industry would be compelled to boost their monitoring of methane leaks at its locations under the EPA’s guidelines. According to Reuters, companies would be required to monitor leaks quarterly, which could result in an estimated 86 percent of leaks being discovered sooner.

The EPA has developed a zero-emissions requirement for new and current pneumatic controllers, which monitor heat or pressure at energy facilities and account for up to 30% of methane emissions, according to the EPA.

The EPA hopes that by 2035, these actions will have reduced the quantity of methane produced in the United States to 2005 levels. These ideas are not expected to take effect until 2023, allowing businesses plenty of time to prepare.

These initiatives would help President Joe Biden achieve his goal of establishing the United States as a global leader in the battle against climate change. Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump’s abandoning of the 2016 Paris Agreement to combat climate change at the COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow, and he reaffirmed his intention to follow through on promises to cut emissions.

To show his commitment, Biden, together with the presidents of 89 other countries, agreed to reduce greenhouse gas methane by 30% by 2050.