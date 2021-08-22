After the state repealed the mask mandate, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas stated on Saturday that he had tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus amid an uptick in cases spurred by the more contagious Delta form.

Abbott, a Republican, revealed that he tested negative for the virus in a video broadcast to his Twitter account.

“ I’m no longer testing positive for Covid. Because of the vaccination I had, my infection was brief and moderate, according to my doctor. I shall continue to quarantine as physicians have advised. And I’ll keep working on issues that affect Texas,” he added in a tweet.

Abbott’s wife, Cecilia, was also found to be negative. He encouraged others to obtain the immunization as well.

In the video, he says, “I advise others who have not received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Abbott’s communication director, Mark Mine, stated last week that the doctor was quarantining himself at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin and receiving an antibody treatment from biotech company Regeneron despite his positive diagnosis.

In a statement at the time, Miner added, “Governor Abbott is properly vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently exhibiting no symptoms.” “Everyone with whom the governor has had direct contact today has been informed.”

Abbott’s negative test comes after the Texas Education Agency announced that the governor’s mask mandate ban had been lifted across the state’s schools.

The government issued a public health guideline letter on Thursday, announcing the fresh advise in the midst of ongoing legal challenges against the prohibition.

Until the litigation over COVID-19 rules in public schools is resolved, the new guidelines will leave it up to local public health officials to make the final decision.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom or an extracurricular activity, the state will now require school districts to notify families, instructors, and staff members.