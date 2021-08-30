After the Preseason, NFL 2021 Week 1 Lines: Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule

The NFL preseason is gone, and the regular season in 2021 begins in just a few weeks. All 16 games have betting odds, and some of the early point spreads have moved dramatically due to injuries and exhibition games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers are the largest favorites on the schedule, with each team laying 7.5 points in their Week 1 showdown. Only the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers are giving less than two points as Week 1 favorites.

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game. When the game was first announced, the point spread was less than a touchdown, but fears about Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury and the Cowboys’ 0-4 preseason record generated reservations about how they would perform against the defending Super Bowl champs, pushing the line to 7.5.

The Seattle Seahawks were odds-on favorites to win their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Seattle has established itself as one of the eight road favorites on the calendar. After both quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson underwent foot surgery, their status remained unknown.

Despite their dismal preseason, the Green Bay Packers are 3-point away favorites. Aaron Rodgers did not play in the preseason, but he is ready to start for the Packers after his request to no longer play for the team was denied in the offseason. When Rodgers was the subject of trade rumors, the New Orleans Saints were picked as Week 1 favorites over the Green Bay Packers.

Week 1 favorites include the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings. In a game with the week’s biggest betting total, the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites over the Cleveland Browns.

From FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the complete betting lines for all of Week 1’s games, including point spreads and totals.

Thursday, September 9th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (50.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+7.5)

Sunday, September 12th

45.5 points, Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Houston Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) will face the Buffalo Bills in a 50-yard game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions (-7.5), 45.5 points

Carolina Panthers (43.5) at New York Jets (+4.5)

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) @ Philadelphia Eagles, 47.5

49.5 points, Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) against Indianapolis Colts

The Arizona Cardinals (+3) will face the Tennessee Titans in a 51.5-point game.

Cincinnati Bengals (-4) vs Minnesota Vikings, 48

Washington Football Team (44.5) versus Los Angeles Chargers (-1).

New York Giants (-1.5) at Denver Broncos, 42.5

New Orleans Saints (50.5) at Green Bay Packers (-3)

The Cleveland Browns (+6) will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a 52.5-point game.

@ Miami Dolphins (+3) Brief News from Washington Newsday.