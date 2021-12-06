After the ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ news, ‘Scandal’ star Joshua Malina wants Mel Gibson’s role to be canceled.

After Mel Gibson was reportedly tapped to act in and direct the upcoming film “Lethal Weapon 5,” “Scandal” star Joshua Malina is questioning the reality of cancel culture.

The 55-year-old “West Wing” star published an op-ed for The Atlantic criticizing Gibson’s continued success in Hollywood despite anti-Semitic slurs, domestic violence allegations, racist outbursts, and other questionable behaviors in the past.

“Gibson is a notorious anti-Semite” (anti-Semite is too mild). His biases have been well-documented. So, what does a man have to do these days to be placed on Hollywood’s no-fly list?” Malina penned an essay.

“I’m a character actor,” she says. I have a habit of accepting any job that comes my way. But you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson,” says the writer. While Malina recognizes Gibson as a “brilliant man,” he believes it is a mistake to overlook his contentious past based solely on his box office popularity.

“It may be time to stop posting think pieces about the strength of ‘cancel culture,'” he explained if Gibson is allowed back to direct the latest installment of this cherished franchise.

“Because cancel culture just does not exist if he can continue to earn large bucks and approval in Hollywood.”

Malina then went on to mention Gibson’s arrest in 2006, when he was charged with drunk driving. He made anti-Semitic statements to the arresting officer, who was Jewish, at the time.

Gibson’s domestic abuse complaint against ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, as well as a threatening voicemail he left her, which included a racist statement regarding Black people, were also discussed by Malina.

Malina concluded by admitting that his writing about Gibson could result in a boycott of Gibson’s career, but that he believed it was worth the risk.

“It would be fantastic if higher-ranking executives, producers, and actors joined in.” Then I’d be able to believe in the cancel culture I’ve been reading about so much. He said, “And I could also accept that Jews do, in fact, count.”